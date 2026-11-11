Bulgarian national in life-threatening condition after crash on the Trakia Motorway

18 people injured in the serious chain crashes on the Trakia Motorway remain hospitalized at the “Dr Ivan Seliminski” Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sliven. Four are in intensive care, while one patient is in serious condition and his life is in danger. This was announced by Dr Ventsislav Petrov from the medical facility.

The most serious is the condition of a Bulgarian citizen with combined injuries to the head, chest and abdomen. The man has more than 10 broken ribs. During abdominal surgery, his spleen was removed and his liver was sutured. “The patient remains in a life-threatening condition”, the hospital said.

Distribution of the injured

A total of 51 people were transported to hospitals in Yambol, Sliven and Burgas following the crashes. Thirty-three of them were taken to the two hospitals in Sliven, with 20 admitted to the “Dr Ivan Seliminski” Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment. At present, 18 continue their treatment there.

Four of the patients are in intensive care, five are being treated in the neurosurgery department, and another four have been admitted to orthopaedics. The rest are in the maxillofacial surgery department.

Operations and the blood donation campaign continue

Four patients in serious condition underwent emergency surgery. Surgical procedures on those admitted to the remaining departments are continuing, while the necessary treatment for some of them has yet to be determined.

In Sliven, 77 people donated blood as part of the campaign in support of the injured. The drive continues with volunteers who registered in advance at the transfusion haematology department. Similar initiatives have also been organized in other cities across the country.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg