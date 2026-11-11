Atanas Kostov: There are no police patrol cars on Bulgarian roads and motorways every minute to regulate traffic

Today we mourn yet another 12 Bulgarian citizens who did not return home because our state is falling apart!

There has been no state here for a very long time!

This “top motorway”, built with our money by a very simple, pathetic rural thug, has no drainage, no ditch, no quality concrete crash barriers and no right-hand lane!

Atanas Kostov warned about this on “Facebook”.

This right-hand lane on all Bulgarian motorways is tragic, with channels carved by lorry tyres, undrained, slippery and riddled with huge, perpetually “repaired” potholes, because someone stole the money that should have been used to drain it, provide proper water runoff, install banking on the bends and build a ditch and a place to pull over in case of breakdowns next to it, just as every textbook says!

Since this theft is a fact, we are also faced with the fact that lorries which nobody services, with old tyres, without light markings, without having passed a technical inspection, crawl along Bulgaria’s roads nonstop, without their drivers taking breaks, with manipulated tachograph discs that nobody monitors, overtaking in the fast lane (because of the potholes in the right-hand lane), even though they were supposedly going to be banned from doing so!

On the pothole-ridden Bulgarian “motorways” built by the simple thug, there are not only no concrete crash barriers, drainage, ditches, centre and dividing lines as proper road markings, but also no electronic information signs indicating temperature and weather conditions, road problems, accidents, traffic jams, distances from them and so on.

There are no police patrol cars on Bulgarian roads and motorways every minute to regulate traffic, help citizens in distress or assist with the thousands of situations that can occur on the road—sudden illness, various health problems, technical problems, removing broken-down vehicles, providing assistance and so on! Bulgarian citizens are NOT merely piggy banks for absurd fines and speed restrictions imposed by cameras installed in places where there is not even a concentration of traffic accidents. These police piggy banks are notorious, but assistance, adequacy, real control and empathy from the police authorities in this territory are NOWHERE TO BE FOUND!!!

This gives rise to dozens of grounds for the state’s liability under the State and Municipal Liability for Damages Act. Claims against the state over yesterday’s mass crash involving more than 60 participants must exceed several tens of millions of euros! The lawsuits must concern not only the deaths caused and the cars lost, but also the severe non-pecuniary damages that will psychologically, medically and physically destroy dozens of Bulgarian families!

In addition to all this, in connection with the theft by one thug and his clique, as well as by all the other pseudo-saviours of the nation from Radev’s caretaker governments, and also by today’s government, which has had full control over these processes for several months but has done nothing related to Bulgarian motorways, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office must also be notified, and all participants in this colossal crime—the theft of billions of euros intended for Bulgaria’s “infrastructure”—must be convicted and publicly crucified so that our society can have its revenge!

Revenge for all this inhuman, boorish irresponsibility, because of which we lose the lives of thousands of our compatriots every year!

If this does not happen today or tomorrow, we, the Bulgarian citizens, will go to court, we will go to the home of every pathetic thug, pseudo-democrat, fat pig “businessman”, pilot and everyone else defined as a thief of this blood money for “motorways”, and we will personally send him down the ditch of history, if it turns out once again that there are no courts, no prosecution service and that the only “option” for us, those paying for this deadly hell, is to bow our heads!

That is over! The time of reckoning has come, and the Janissaries who walk around the Bulgarian mourning table, strewn with the bodies of our relatives travelling towards us into infinity, will receive their due!

I promise!