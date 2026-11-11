Could the Crash on the Trakia Motorway Have Been Prevented?

Dense fog, driving speed and the lack of early warning systems are among the main issues following the serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway. Eleven people died in the collisions, nearly 50 were injured, and 86 vehicles were involved. The investigation by the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office must establish whether the tragedy could have been prevented.

So far, 44 witnesses have been questioned. The prosecution is examining how the first incident occurred, at what speed the vehicles were travelling and whether the drivers were able to react in time to the sudden reduction in visibility. A detailed interview with the Romanian truck driver is forthcoming and will be conducted with an interpreter. According to preliminary information, he stated that he had reduced his speed because of the fog.

Investigators are considering dense fog as the main likely cause of the initial incident, but they are not ruling out other factors. Medical examinations have been ordered, while automotive engineering and comprehensive expert assessments are forthcoming. They must clarify the mechanism of the collisions and the exact speeds of the vehicles. The pre-trial proceedings concern causing the deaths of multiple people in a road traffic accident.

Contrasting Assessments of the Road

Alexander Todorov, chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, told bTV that the main cause was the dense fog with variable visibility. He said that the road surface and markings were in good condition.

“The main cause we have identified is the dense fog,” said Alexander Todorov.

Road expert Diana Rusinova, however, gave a different assessment. According to her, patching work had been carried out on the section, but the asphalt’s wearing course had not been completely replaced. She also said that the centre line markings had been laid when the motorway was built and had not been replaced since 2014.

“So there is no doubt that it is very old,” Diana Rusinova said of the road marking.

Rusinova linked the risk not only to the fog and wet road surface, but also to the lack of weather stations and electronic signs to warn drivers of dangerous conditions. According to her, procedures for building early warning systems had been terminated twice – in 2022 and 2026.

Warnings Remain a Matter for the Future

Alexander Todorov said that intelligent systems for informing drivers had been included in the schedule for public procurement procedures and were expected to be implemented in 2027. He clarified that the toll system was intended for charging fees and did not monitor road conditions in real time.

The final answer as to whether measures on the road or actions by the drivers could have limited the consequences will depend on the expert assessments and the evidence collected. The prosecution expects the investigation to be completed within several months.

Sources: novini.bg