Bear spotted near Bozhentsi, Gabrovo Municipality issues warning

A bear has been spotted in the immediate vicinity of the village of Bozhentsi, Nova reported. The animal was filmed in the area of the tourist complex near the village, and residents and visitors to the Architectural and Historical Reserve have been urged to exercise increased caution when walking in nature.

Gabrovo Municipality warned that bears have been spotted in areas near two villages in the Gabrovo region in recent days. The municipality said this is not unusual during the autumn and winter period, when brown bears actively search for food before hibernation.

“Do not attempt to approach, photograph or drive it away on your own. Immediately report the sighting by calling 112,” the local authorities’ warning says.

Appeal to property owners

Residents should remove any remaining fruit and vegetables from their yards, collect fallen fruit beneath their fruit trees and not leave food waste or agricultural produce outdoors. It is also recommended that uninhabited houses and farm buildings be secured.

People walking along eco-trails and forest routes near Bozhentsi have been advised to temporarily avoid walking alone on rarely used trails. In the event of an unexpected encounter with a bear, people should remain calm, avoid sudden movements and leave the animal a clear path to retreat.

Reports from more villages

According to a publication by Blitz, local residents claim they have spotted bears in at least four populated areas in the municipality – Armenite, Stoevtsi, Bozhentsi and Torbalazhi. Gabrovo Municipality, however, has officially reported sightings in areas near two villages, without publicly naming the four populated areas individually.

24 Chasa also reported a bear near Bozhentsi and recalled that wild animals periodically appear near populated areas in the Gabrovo and Sevlievo regions, causing damage to apiaries, fences and orchards.

Sources: nova.bg, blitz.bg, 24chasa.bg