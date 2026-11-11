Borissov: People were still trapped in the wreckage when the excuses began

GERB leader Boyko Borissov criticized the political reactions following the serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway, in which 11 people were killed and more than 50 were injured. He spoke to journalists in the corridors of the National Assembly.

“People were still trapped in the wreckage when the kings of excuses began,” Borissov said. In his words, instead of taking responsibility, there followed excuses and “petty lies”.

The serious incidents occurred between the Zimnitsa and Kabile road interchanges and involved a total of 86 vehicles. In response to the tragedy, November 11 was declared a day of national mourning. The causes of the crashes are still being clarified.

Proposal for a 24-hour ban

Borissov said that political disputes on a day of mourning alienate society. He proposed the adoption of a law banning politicians from making statements for 24 hours in the event of similarly serious crashes.

“On a day of mourning, after such crashes, political bickering disgusts everyone,” Borissov said.

According to him, the reactions following the tragedy demonstrate a lack of morality and responsibility. The GERB leader pointed out that during his time in office, he had dismissed three ministers after smaller crashes.

“These people have no morals and will not dismiss anyone,” Borissov said, without naming any specific officials.

Thanks to rescuers and blood donors

Borissov expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and his sympathy for the injured. He thanked the blood donors, firefighters, police officers, medical orderlies and everyone who took part in providing assistance at the scene.

The investigation into the crashes is continuing, while the number of casualties and the condition of the injured are being monitored by the competent institutions.

Sources: novini.bg, dariknews.bg, btvnovinite.bg