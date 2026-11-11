Electrohold presents investments of nearly €18 million in the electricity distribution network in Sofia Province in 2026

Electrohold’s investment priorities for 2026 and their significance for the development of the municipalities were the focus of a meeting between representatives of the group and local authorities, held at the Sofia Province administration on 10 November. During the discussion, it became clear that ERM Zapad, part of the Electrohold group, is investing a total of €17.8 million this year in electricity supply in the province and in providing the necessary infrastructure for new consumers.

The largest share of the funds, €8 million, is earmarked for the modernization of the electricity distribution network. The projects include the construction of new medium-voltage cable lines and the reconstruction of existing ones, as well as the modernization of the low-voltage network, so that the infrastructure meets the needs of households and businesses in the region.

“It is important for us that investments in the network outpace the development of populated areas. Alongside the modernization of existing facilities, we are allocating significant resources for connecting new sites. Timely information about municipal projects and investment plans helps us plan the necessary capacity and better coordinate our activities with the local authorities,” said Eng. Radoslav Tsvetkov, Executive Director of ERM Zapad.

€7 million has been allocated to connect new sites to the electricity distribution network in Sofia Province. The funds are intended for the construction and acquisition of infrastructure to supply electricity to new residential, business and public facilities, which is an important prerequisite for implementing investment projects in the municipalities. Nearly €3 million was invested in smart electricity meters across the province in 2026.

Electrohold maintains an open and active dialogue with local authorities as an important part of its efforts to ensure the sustainable development of the network and improve services for customers. The meeting at the Sofia Province administration was part of a series of annual working meetings with representatives of local authorities in Western Bulgaria.