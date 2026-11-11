Radev: The motorway is not a racetrack, protect lives

Prime Minister Rumen Radev urged drivers to show greater discipline and responsibility on the road following the serious pile-up on the Trakia Motorway. Eleven people died and 51 were injured in the incident on November 10. Radev spoke at the beginning of the Council of Ministers meeting, which opened with a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

Call for safe driving

“The motorway is not a racetrack,” Rumen Radev said. He urged drivers to keep a safe distance and not put their own lives or the lives of other road users at risk in an effort to save a few minutes.

The prime minister said that the causes of the crash are yet to be established by the investigative authorities. According to him, the results of the investigation will not bring the victims back to life, which is why the personal responsibility and caution of every driver are of crucial importance.

Thanks to the rescue teams

Radev expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and thanked the doctors and medical workers, police officers, firefighters, servicemen and volunteers who took part in the response following the crash.

According to the prime minister, the swift response and professional actions of the emergency services prevented even more serious consequences. “Let us all finally drive with respect for life,” Rumen Radev urged.

Sources: novini.bg