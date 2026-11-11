Bakery in Stara Zagora Offers Bread to Blood Donors

A bakery in Stara Zagora will give free bread to every resident or visitor who donates blood for those injured in the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway. The charity initiative was announced on the day of national mourning held in memory of the victims.

The owners of the establishment say the gesture is a token of appreciation to the people who will take part in the blood drive. The initiative aims to support the injured, who continue to fight for their lives.

Against the backdrop of the increased need for blood products, the Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology in Stara Zagora will operate with extended hours on November 12. Citizens have been provided with information about the organization, the requirements for blood donation, and the schedule of the duty teams.

In this way, local businesses are joining the appeals for blood donations issued after the tragedy on the Trakia Motorway. Those wishing to help must comply with the medical requirements and the instructions of the blood center.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg