EU flags flown at half-mast in memory of the victims

The flags of the European Union and Bulgaria have been flown at half-mast outside the European institutions in Brussels and Strasbourg as a sign of solidarity with Bulgaria. The gesture was made on the day of mourning declared by the country over the victims of the crash on the Trakia motorway.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola posted a video showing the flags lowered outside the institution’s buildings in Brussels. The EU and Bulgarian flags can be seen in it.

“Europe shares our country’s grief,” Metsola wrote.

She has already expressed her condolences to the families of those who died. The President of the European Parliament is expected to commemorate the tragedy at the opening of the two-day plenary session in Brussels.

European Council President António Costa also expressed solidarity with Bulgaria. He said he was deeply saddened by the news and offered his condolences.

The President of the European Commission also expressed support for Bulgaria during her visit to Varna.

Sources: bta.bg