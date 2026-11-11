“Toplofikatsia Sofia”: There will be heating; we are working on the breakdowns

“There will be heating; we are doing everything in our power.” This was stated by the Executive Director of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” EAD, Petar Petrov, before his hearing at the Sofia Municipal Council regarding the breakdowns and suspended heating supply.

According to him, the faults in the network are numerous and difficult to repair. Petrov explained that sometimes new leaks appear just a few meters after a repair has been completed, and these also need to be fixed.

“I understand the people’s dissatisfaction. They are right to be angry and upset,” Petrov said.

More than 20 kilometers of the network have been replaced

So far, more than 20 kilometers of the heating transmission network have been replaced, and by the end of the year the company plans for the total volume of completed replacements to exceed 53 kilometers.

According to the Executive Director of “Toplofikatsia Sofia,” such a volume of work has not been carried out in decades. He noted that the accumulated problems are also related to insufficient investment in the company over the years.

Petrov said that “Toplofikatsia Sofia” had been in poor financial condition, which had also led to the deteriorating technical condition of the network.

Discontent outside Sofia Municipality

Before the discussion at the municipal council, citizens gathered outside the Sofia Municipality building to express their dissatisfaction with the constant breakdowns and lack of heating.

Earlier, the National Assembly rejected Vazrazhdane’s proposal to include in the agenda a hearing of Energy Minister Iva Petrova and Plamen Mladenovski, Chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

The proposal was related to the technical and financial condition of “Toplofikatsia Sofia,” the consequences of the breakdowns and scheduled repairs for affected subscribers, the company’s growing debts, and the results of oversight by the Ministry of Energy and the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

Sources: bta.bg