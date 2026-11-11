Families of Trakia crash victims to receive €8,000 each

The families and heirs of those killed in the serious crashes on the Trakia Motorway will receive one-off social assistance of €8,000. The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers, Labour and Social Policy Minister Natalia Efremova announced.

The assistance will be provided through the Social Assistance Directorates, while the funds will be allocated as an extraordinary measure from the budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy. The payments are expected to be made within a few days, once the victims’ families and their addresses have been identified.

The money is intended to cover the relatives’ immediate needs following the tragedy. Eleven people were killed and 51 injured in the two serious crashes on the motorway. November 11 has been declared a day of national mourning in memory of the victims.

Support for those injured as well

The families of those injured can contact the Social Assistance Directorates in their place of residence to receive specific advice on the options for obtaining one-off social assistance.

People who need psychological support can be referred to social services in the municipalities. Free psychological assistance will be provided there.

“These are the three forms of support that the Ministry will provide to those affected by the serious incident,” Natalia Efremova said.

The minister expressed her condolences to the families of those killed and wished those injured a speedy recovery. She thanked the bystanders, volunteers and police officers who provided assistance at the scene, as well as the medical professionals caring for the injured.

Sources: bta.bg