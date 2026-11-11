Roberta Metsola Offers Condolences to Bulgaria

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola offered her condolences to Bulgaria following the chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway, in which 11 people died on November 10.

“The European Parliament mourns together with Bulgaria. In solidarity. In memory of those who died,” Metsola wrote in a post in Bulgarian and English on the social media platform “X”.

Flags of European institutions flown at half-mast

As a sign of solidarity, the flags of the European Union institutions in Brussels and Strasbourg have been lowered to half-mast. The gesture expresses support for Bulgaria on the day of mourning for the victims of the tragedy.

The fatal crashes on the Trakia Motorway also prompted expressions of solidarity from other European officials. President of the European Council António Costa also expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who died.

Sources: bta.bg