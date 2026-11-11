Hearing on “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” rejected

The proposal to hear Energy Minister Iva Petrova and Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) Chair Plamen Mladenovski about “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” was rejected. It had been submitted by Vazrazhdane at the beginning of the plenary sitting, with the intention of having it included on Thursday’s agenda.

The topics include the company’s technical and financial condition, the consequences of breakdowns and scheduled repairs for affected customers, its mounting debts, and the results of inspections by the Ministry of Energy and the EWRC.

What the inspection found

“We believe it is appropriate to receive information about what has happened following the inspections of ‘Toplofikatsiya Sofia’ by the EWRC and the Ministry of Energy,” said Petar Petrov of Vazrazhdane at a briefing in the parliamentary lobby.

He pointed out that on September 11, in response to a question he asked during parliamentary oversight, Energy Minister Iva Petrova had reported that an inspection had been carried out by ministry experts. According to Petrov, it had identified “many shortcomings” in the work of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”.

That is why Vazrazhdane proposed that both the minister and the chair of the EWRC be heard. Petrov expressed regret that the proposal had been rejected by the votes of the ruling majority from Progressive Bulgaria.

New question submitted to the minister

“In this way, no transparency is achieved regarding this heavily indebted company, and Bulgarian citizens, including Sofia residents, receive no answer at all,” the MP said.

Petrov also announced that he had submitted a question to the energy minister about the results of the ministry’s oversight activities concerning “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”. The response to this question should provide information about what action was taken following the inspection and what violations or shortcomings were identified.

Sources: bta.bg