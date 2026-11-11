The Average Pension Reached €558.08 in September

The average monthly pension received by a pensioner in September 2026 was €558.08. Compared with the same month last year, the amount was €40.70, or 7.9%, higher, the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) reported.

The number of pensioners in September was 2,067,912. This represents an increase of 8,254 people, or 0.4%, compared with September 2025.

Pensions Are the Largest Expenditure of the State Social Security System

“The average monthly pension received by a pensioner in September 2026 was €558.08,” the NSSI reported.

Revenue under the consolidated budget of the state social security system amounted to €6,203.8 million as of September. This represents 72.8% of the annual plan and an increase of €544.5 million, or 9.6%, compared with the same period in 2025.

Budget expenditures amounted to €11,214.1 million, representing 73.5% of the annual plan. On an annual basis, they increased by €958.8 million, or 9.3%.

Pension expenditures accounted for the largest share – €9,962.2 million. They were €869.6 million, or 9.6%, higher than in the same period last year.

Supervisory Board Approves Draft Budget for 2027

Expenditures for the payment of cash benefits and allowances under the Social Security Code amounted to €1,178.9 million as of September – €88.6 million, or 8.1%, higher year-on-year. The net amount of transfers under the consolidated budget of the state social security system reached €5,017.9 million.

On November 9, the NSSI Supervisory Board unanimously approved the draft budget of the state social security system for 2027. Pensions are expected to be increased next year under the so-called Swiss rule.

The draft must now be coordinated within the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, after which it must be adopted by the Council of Ministers and voted on by the National Assembly.

Sources: bta.bg