Four Residents of Samuilovo Among the Victims of the Trakia Motorway Crash

Four residents of the Sliven village of Samuilovo are among those killed in the serious chain crashes on the Trakia motorway. Three of them were from the same family – a husband, a wife and the man’s mother. The fourth was a worker travelling to Burgas.

The four people were in different vehicles, Samuilovo Mayor Krasimir Krastev said. “The three were from the same family – a husband, a wife and the man’s mother. The fourth victim was a man who was on his way to work in Burgas. They were travelling in different cars,” he said.

Workers from the Village Were Travelling to Burgas

A whole minibus carrying workers also left Samuilovo for Burgas. Most of the people in it escaped with fright and minor injuries.

One of those injured in the crashes is from the nearby village of Gergevets. He has a broken arm, but there is no danger to his life.

There Are 11 Victims in Total

A total of 11 people were killed and dozens injured in the serious chain crashes on the Trakia motorway. Eighty-six vehicles were involved in the collisions. November 11 has been declared a day of national mourning in memory of the victims.

There is still no information in Samuilovo about when the funerals of the four victims will take place.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg