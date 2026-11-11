New crash on the Trakia Motorway: SUV collides with truck

A new crash has disrupted traffic on the Trakia Motorway at kilometer 82 in the direction of Burgas. Vehicles are passing only along the emergency lane after the active and overtaking lanes were restricted because of the road accident.

According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, traffic in the area is being regulated by teams from the Traffic Police. A queue of vehicles around two kilometers long has formed in the area.

The crash occurred in a roadworks zone where traffic has been narrowed and drivers must reduce their speed. According to information from an eyewitness, cited by Darik, an SUV and a truck were involved in the incident. The witness said that the SUV failed to stop in time and collided with the rear of the truck traveling ahead of it. He said there were no seriously injured people.

Another incident on the motorway

Drivers have also reported another crash that occurred earlier in the day before Gelemenovo in the direction of Plovdiv. A heavy goods vehicle was involved. There is no confirmed information about any injuries in that incident.

The traffic disruptions on the Trakia Motorway are also related to ongoing roadworks. Between kilometer 3 and kilometer 1 in the direction of Sofia, traffic will be restricted until November 13. In this section, the active and emergency lanes are closed, and vehicles are passing only in the overtaking lane.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urged drivers to be careful, observe the speed limits and avoid risky overtaking.

At present, the confirmed restriction at kilometer 82 is due to the crash between the SUV and the truck, while details about the causes and any possible violations by those involved have not been officially clarified.

Sources: petel.bg, dariknews.bg