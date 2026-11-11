Three chain-reaction crashes block the Hemus Motorway near Shumen

Three chain-reaction crashes have blocked traffic on the Hemus Motorway between Shumen and Kaspichan. Both carriageways have been temporarily closed – in the direction of Varna and in the direction of Shumen. The Shumen Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported that there was no information about anyone being seriously injured.

“There is no information about anyone being seriously injured.”

The restriction is in place at kilometer 354. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, vehicles are being diverted along first-class Road I-2 in the direction of Shumen – the Kaspichan interchange, including through the area of Nevsha village.

Crash in a section with temporary traffic organization

One of the incidents occurred at kilometer 347 of the motorway, where temporary traffic organization has been introduced. A passenger car entered the narrowed section and, while slowing down, collided with a road barrier.

The car behind it also slowed down, but was hit from behind by an SUV. There were no injuries in this incident.

Truck collides with a passenger car

The second described incident was registered between the staging link and the Diamant interchange. After a heavy goods vehicle stopped, the passenger car traveling behind it slowed down. Another truck collided with its rear.

One of the heavy goods vehicle drivers was taken to hospital for a medical examination. NOVA mentions two crashes in its headline, but the article reports three chain-reaction incidents.