School in Sofia left without heating and hot water

119th Secondary School “Mihail Arnaudov” in Sofia was left without heating and hot water due to problems in the Izgrev neighborhood, which is among the areas affected by repairs carried out by Toplofikatsia Sofia. The school has had no heating or hot water since November 5.

The temperature in the classrooms reached 13 degrees Celsius, compared with the minimum permissible temperature of 18 degrees specified by principal Dian Stamatov. Classes initially continued according to an amended schedule, while the school administration called on students to dress appropriately for the conditions.

Stamatov insisted that classes be moved online. According to him, only a few children are currently absent, but “the education itself is being conducted pro forma.”

Two non-school days following inspection

By order of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, November 12 and 13 have been declared non-school days for the 119th Secondary School. The decision was made following an instruction from the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate to implement mandatory hygiene and anti-epidemic measures.

The instruction was issued after an inspection by the health authorities. The school initially continued operating despite the lack of heating, but the low temperature in the premises led to a change in the organization of the educational process.

According to Toplofikatsia Sofia, the repair work in the Izgrev area is linked to an interruption in the heat supply. Service restoration is expected on the evening of November 12.