Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
NRA seals hotel in Borovets over failure to issue receipts

NRA seals hotel in Borovets over failure to issue receipts

The accommodation facility will close its doors for 14 days starting November 11

Nov 11, 2026 17:58 66

NRA seals hotel in Borovets over failure to issue receipts - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

The National Revenue Agency sealed a well-known hotel in the Borovets resort complex for two weeks over failure to issue receipts. A team from the General Directorate “Fiscal Control” placed the closure stickers at the entrances to the property on Wednesday, November 11.

During an inspection at the hotel, the NRA team identified a significant discrepancy between the amounts paid via the POS terminal and the values recorded by the cash register. A comparison of the reports from the two devices, carried out by the tax inspectors, showed that the hotel operator had failed to correctly register at least three of the payments made at the property through a fiscal device.

The imposed administrative measure, “sealing of a business establishment” for 14 days, is final and cannot be appealed.

The NRA reminds consumers that they can exercise civic oversight over the reporting of traders’ revenues by using the NRA Mobile app, which scans the QR code on the receipt. It can be downloaded from the App Store for phones running iOS or from Google Play.

Reports of failure to issue receipts, fake payment documents or documents missing required details, as well as other tax and social security violations, can be submitted by calling the Information Center at 0700 18 700 or by email at: [email protected].


Bulgaria