Shishkov: Projects for illuminated motorway signs existed, but were never built

Projects for illuminated signs along the motorways, which were intended to warn drivers to reduce their speed in fog, were never completed. Regional Development and Public Works Minister Ivan Shishkov told MPs.

The contracts were signed in 2020, but the systems were neither accepted nor completed. „The contracts were worth more than 7 million leva,“ Shishkov said. According to him, the funds have effectively been lost, and the contract was terminated by mutual agreement in April 2022.

Inspection of the Trakia Motorway continues

The regional minister was questioned following the serious chain collisions on the Trakia Motorway, in which 11 people died and more than 50 were injured.

Investigators are also examining the condition of the road surface. Asphalt samples have been taken to test the grip, while the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office has requested from the Road Infrastructure Agency the documentation concerning the commissioning and repairs of the section.

Six crime-scene inspections have been carried out, including one with a drone, and more than 50 witnesses have been questioned in connection with the case. Once the documents and test results have been collected, a construction and technical expert assessment is expected to be commissioned.