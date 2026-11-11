Traders at Dimitrovgrad market pull unopened cash registers out of boxes during NRA inspection

Traders at the Dimitrovgrad market are massively selling their goods without recording the sales through fiscal devices, which turned out to have been stored unopened in their factory boxes. This was established by inspectors from the National Revenue Agency’s General Directorate "Fiscal Control" during inspections at commercial sites at the country’s largest open-air market.

In just two days, revenue agency officials inspected ten wholesale and retail stores selling cargo goods from Turkey. The same violation was established at all commercial sites – failure to issue a cash receipt.

During the initial covert observations, the stores lacked fiscal devices placed in a visible location. During the overt control actions, after identifying themselves, NRA officials established that most of the traders were keeping the cash registers unopened in the boxes in which they had purchased them. They had not even been connected to the power supply and, when their daily reports were generated, they showed turnover of EUR 0.00.

The traders and their employees who accepted payment for the goods but did not issue a cash receipt will be issued statements establishing administrative violations. The sites may be sealed for a certain period, which in the event of a repeat violation may reach up to one month.

The NRA reminds consumers that they may withhold payment to the trader until they receive a cash receipt. They also have the opportunity to exercise civic control over traders’ reporting of their revenue by using the NRA’s mobile application – NRA Mobile, which scans the QR code on the receipt. It can be downloaded from the App Store for phones running the iOS operating system or from Google Play.

Reports of failure to issue cash receipts, falsified payment documents or documents with missing details, as well as of other tax and social security violations, can be submitted to the Information Centre’s telephone number: 0700 18 700 (at a price according to the tariff of the respective operator) or by email at: [email protected].