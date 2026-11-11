Helicopter evacuates tourist below Mount Vihren

A Border Police helicopter evacuated a tourist who had called for help below Mount Vihren. The operation was carried out jointly with the Bansko unit of the Mountain Rescue Service.

The alert was received on 10 November. During the ascent, the man found himself outside the marked routes, while the rocky terrain and winter conditions prevented him from continuing on his own.

“In such a situation, time is a decisive factor in the rescue,” the mountain rescuers said.

Four rescuers transported to Kabata

A helicopter from the Specialized “Aerial Surveillance” Unit of the General Directorate of Border Police joined the operation. The aircrew transported four mountain rescuers to the Kabata area, near the tourist.

Four more of their colleagues assisted and coordinated the operation from the ground. After reaching the tourist, the helicopter took him and the rescuers to Banderishka Polyana above Bansko.

According to the Mountain Rescue Service, the man is in good overall condition.

Rescuers: Teams worked in complete sync

“In this operation, our teams worked in complete sync,” the Bansko unit of the Mountain Rescue Service said.

The unit thanked the aircrew for its swift response, good coordination and professionalism during the rescue operation.