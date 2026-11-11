Bulgaria to negotiate 155 mm ammunition with France

Bulgaria will negotiate with France the joint acquisition of 155 mm ammunition for self-propelled howitzers. The government approved the signing of a framework agreement between the two countries’ ministries of defence and authorised the minister of defence to conduct the negotiations and sign the document, the government press service reported.

The agreement is part of the project to develop artillery support capabilities, included in the National Plan under the European SAFE instrument. The project envisages the joint acquisition of 155 mm CAESAR self-propelled howitzers and ammunition for them, with France serving as the lead country.

Approval by the National Assembly to follow

Bulgaria and France signed a framework agreement for the howitzers in 2025. The forthcoming document on the ammunition is the next step in implementing the project, which has been designated a priority for the Bulgarian Army.

The National Assembly must next approve an investment expenditure proposal. Only then will the individual acquisition orders be signed. They will specify the exact financial parameters and implementation deadlines.

Nearly €3.27 billion under SAFE

A budget of nearly €3.27 billion has been allocated to Bulgaria under the SAFE instrument. The funds are intended for projects under the National Plan for the Development of Defence Capabilities, including the artillery system with 155 mm howitzers and ammunition.

At present, neither the final value of the future orders nor the specific quantities of ammunition have been announced. These parameters are to be determined in the individual contracts. All SAFE projects are expected to be completed by 31 December 2030.