NCTH Calls for Blood Donations Next Week

The National Center of Transfusion Hematology has temporarily reached its capacity for accepting blood following the wave of people willing to help those injured in the tragedy on the „Trakia“ Motorway. The center urged people who want to donate to do so next week.

Queues of citizens who joined the initiative formed in many places across the country. The NCTH thanked them for their willingness and solidarity, but clarified that each unit of blood must go through several mandatory stages.

„Each unit of blood must undergo the necessary checks. Laboratory tests and subsequent processing follow. Only then can the blood be stored under the required conditions,“ the NCTH said.

The center explained that allowing sufficient time for processing and storage is necessary in order to avoid the accumulation of quantities that could lead to blood being discarded.

Donors will also be needed in the coming days

The Bulgarian Red Cross also urged citizens to consider the needs of those injured not only in the first hours after the incident. The organization’s deputy director general, Dr. Nadezhda Todorovska, said that in her opinion more than 51 injured people would need additional medical procedures.

„If there is enough blood available at the moment, tomorrow these more than 51 injured people will need to receive additional medical procedures. So we have to think several steps ahead,“ Dr. Todorovska said.

Among the donors was Andrey Cholakov, who said that fear of needles could not be compared with the danger of a person losing their life.

„It is not frightening. And I believe it is much more frightening if these lives come to an end. It is our duty to be good,“ he said.

Alexandra, a volunteer, said that the tragedy had prompted many people to overcome their hesitation.

„There are quite a few people donating for the first time specifically because of this tragedy,“ she explained.

The NOVA team also joined the initiative. Gala, host of „Na Kafe,“ described blood donation as a conscious and noble gesture through which human lives can be saved. The actor Darin also said that he viewed the cause as a way to help those injured.