Tencho Tenev Calls for Resignations After Tragedy on the Trakia Motorway

Resignations should be demanded from the leadership of the structures responsible for traffic control on the roads, former head of Sofia Traffic Police Tencho Tenev said in connection with the serious chain crashes on the Trakia Motorway. Eleven people were killed and more than 50 were injured in the accidents.

In an interview with NOVA NEWS, Tenev first named the director of the General Directorate of National Police, Emil Parmakov. According to him, this is precisely the structure responsible for traffic control on the country's roads.

Tenev also named the head of the Traffic Police Department, Nikolay Krusharski, as well as the head of the National Coordination Centre, Vladimir Ivanov.

“These people should be asked to resign. This includes the head of the National Coordination Centre, Vladimir Ivanov,” Tenev said.

The former head of Sofia Traffic Police warned that similar incidents could occur in the coming days as well. According to him, the Trakia Motorway is extremely busy because of the large number of trucks travelling to the port of Burgas.

Proposal to Restrict Overtaking

Tenev proposed that the government ban overtaking between heavy goods vehicles. According to him, if the trucks travelled only in the right lane, this would ease traffic on the motorway.

He also questioned the training of some professional drivers. According to him, a significant proportion of the vehicles involved in the serious crash were trucks and minibuses.

Tenev suggested that the insufficient qualifications of some drivers or shortcomings in their training may have contributed to the tragedy. This is his assessment, not an established cause of the crashes.