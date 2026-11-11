The Council of Ministers approved a new methodology for assessing fentanyl when determining the value of narcotic substances for the purposes of legal proceedings. The changes were introduced by amending a 1998 Council of Ministers decree regulating the prices of narcotics used in criminal cases.

The new rules introduce a different approach to high-risk narcotic substances. A higher value has been set for fentanyl, with the assessment taking into account its exceptionally strong impact on the central nervous system.

The Change Is Motivated by Its High Toxicity

The government explained the decision by citing the danger of a rapidly occurring and life-threatening overdose. “Even minimal amounts of the synthetic opioid can lead to a rapidly occurring and life-threatening overdose,” the reasoning behind the change states.

It compares fentanyl with heroin and cocaine. According to the data presented, the psychoactive effect of these substances occurs at an active-substance concentration of more than 20%. In the case of fentanyl, a potent effect can occur even at concentrations below 1%.

The Methodology Will Be Applied in Criminal Cases

Fentanyl’s high potency and the risk of fatal consequences even with microscopic amounts are cited as the main arguments for the change. The new methodology will be used to determine the value of narcotic substances in criminal proceedings.

This value is relevant in legal proceedings involving cases related to the possession, distribution or other unlawful activities involving narcotic substances. The Cabinet’s decision changes the rules under which experts and courts will assess fentanyl in such proceedings.