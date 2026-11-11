34 people remain in hospital after the Trakia motorway crashes

34 people remain hospitalized in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas following the two serious incidents on the Trakia motorway. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the crashes, 11 people were killed and around 50 were injured.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, three of those hospitalized are in serious condition, with one in a life-threatening condition. The distribution and condition of the injured vary among the different medical facilities.

16 patients remain in Sliven

Sixteen patients remain at Dr. Ivan Seliminski General Hospital after two were discharged during the day. A total of 23 people passed through the hospital’s emergency department.

One of the patients has combined injuries to the head, chest and abdomen. “He has more than 10 broken ribs, his abdomen was operated on, his spleen was removed, and his liver, which also had a fissure, was sutured. He remains in serious condition. The other patients are stable,” said the hospital’s executive director, Dr. Vasilislav Petrov.

Six injured people are being treated at the Sliven General Hospital under the Military Medical Academy. Two of the patients were transported by land to the Sofia General Hospital under the Military Medical Academy.

Surgeries on patients in the hospital’s other departments are continuing at the Sliven hospital. The medical facility has also appealed for voluntary blood donations. So far, 77 people have donated blood.

The injured in Yambol are stable

Fifteen people sought medical assistance at St. Panteleimon Hospital in Yambol. Three refused hospitalization, while five remain at the medical facility. One of them is in intensive care but in stable condition.

“As of this morning, the condition of all those injured is stable,” said the hospital’s deputy director, Dr. Valentin Valchev. Follow-up imaging examinations, repeat consultations and surgical procedures are scheduled for the patients in the traumatology department.

According to Dr. Valchev, the first information about the crashes was received on Tuesday at 7:50 a.m. from Emergency Air Assistance. Scheduled surgeries were canceled, and the traumatology, surgery and intensive care teams were directed to the emergency department.

Six people are hospitalized in Burgas

Six of those injured have been admitted to Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas. One of them remains in serious, life-threatening condition, while the other four are in good condition.

“Yesterday, six surgical procedures were performed—three on the infectious disease specialist colleague, while the rest were on other patients who had sought help at Heart and Brain Hospital. Everything that could be done was done,” said Prof. Asen Baltov.

One more patient remains at Deva Maria General Hospital, in serious, life-threatening condition.

The figures concerning the number of seriously injured people have been presented differently in the various reports: the Ministry of Health cites three people in serious condition and one in life-threatening condition, while NOVA’s summary of the situation in Sliven and Burgas cites four people in intensive care in Sliven and two seriously injured people in Burgas.