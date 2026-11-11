Kuneva: Russia is a specialist in creating conflicts

Russia is a “specialist in creating conflicts” and does not accept the free choice of individual states. Former Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Kuneva said this on the programme “Denят ON AIR”.

In her words, the war between Russia and Ukraine has halted the development of international relations and “humanity’s progress”. Kuneva pointed out that the termination of the war and a new security architecture are being discussed in parallel.

Europe is not represented at the highest level

Kuneva said that Europe is not at the negotiating table at the highest political level. According to her, European representatives have taken part in talks, but not at a sufficiently high level.

“I have no doubt that the diplomatic shuttle between the US and the EU is stronger than ever,” Kuneva said. She described support for Ukraine as a common policy of the United States and the European Union and said that Europe is the main force supporting Kyiv.

The former deputy prime minister pointed out that Europe is the author of a large part of the proposals for the negotiations. She added that the US continues to rely on the experience of European countries.

Criticism of Russian policy

Kuneva said that Europe is better prepared than Russia to conduct negotiations. According to her, the main problem is Moscow’s refusal to accept countries’ right to determine their own political and strategic course.

In her commentary, she also linked the war to the need for a clearer European security policy. Kuneva pointed out that Bulgaria is not blocking support for Ukraine and raised the question of whether the European budget reflects the realities in the region.

Funds for operations in the Black Sea

Kuneva also commented on the visit to Bulgaria by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She pointed to the allocated €10 million for search and rescue operations in the Black Sea as a sign of European solidarity.

According to Kuneva, Bulgaria must make its own assessment of the risks and use the opportunities to deter actions that threaten security in the Black Sea. She described cooperation with Romania and Turkey as “more than good”.

Her statement came against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Kuneva did not specify a concrete timeframe for reaching an agreement.