Today’s weather, Thursday, November 12 forecast: Warm for the season, considerable cloud cover and strengthening southerly winds

Weather warm for mid-November, considerable cloud cover and strengthening southerly winds are expected on Thursday. Minimum temperatures will be between 5° and 10°, while maximum temperatures will range between 17° and 22°. In Sofia, temperatures will be around 9° in the morning and around 18° during the day, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts.

There will be fog in places across the lowlands and valleys, while drizzle is possible in some areas. Winds will blow from the south-southwest and will strengthen during the day. Strong winds are expected in eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains.

„Moderate winds from the south-southwest will blow, strengthening during the day,“ the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

The institute has issued a first-degree warning – a yellow code for strong winds in 22 regions. Atmospheric pressure will fall and will be significantly below the monthly average.

Weather in the mountains

Cloud cover in the mountains will be considerable, with medium and high clouds. Moderate to strong winds from the west-southwest will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 metres will be around 15°, while at 2,000 metres it will be around 9°. It will remain windy along the higher ridges.

Along the Black Sea coast

There will be fog in places along the coast in the morning. During the day, the cloud cover will break up, but medium and high clouds will remain. Winds will be moderate to strong from the south-southwest, while maximum temperatures will reach 18°-21°. The sea water temperature will be around 15°, while the sea state will be 2-3 points.