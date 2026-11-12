Cabinet approves €51.6 million for disasters and new measures OVERVIEW

The Council of Ministers approved €51,636,786 for activities to prevent, manage and overcome the consequences of disasters. The funds are intended to reduce risks, reimburse expenses for rescue and emergency operations, and restore infrastructure.

The Cabinet increased the state’s share in “FLAG Fund” EAD by €40 million. The amount will be used to acquire 78,233 new shares. The fund finances projects of municipalities and public companies and has so far supported more than 1,700 projects with total financing of nearly €1.4 billion.

Funding for schools, principals and talented children

More than €14 million has been approved for the modernization of educational infrastructure. More than €7.2 million is earmarked for nurseries, kindergartens and schools, more than €4 million for sports grounds and gymnasiums, and nearly €2.7 million for the renovation of student dormitories.

Additional performance-based payments will be received by 3,768 principals of municipal educational institutions. A total of €4,040,963 has been approved for them. Another €1,323,960 is earmarked for scholarships at 81 municipal schools whose students achieved high results in the state matriculation exams in Bulgarian language and literature and mathematics. A further €1,022,600 has been allocated to support 2,432 gifted children.

Changes to gambling and social assistance

The government approved a bill amending the Gambling Act, which provides for a complete ban on advertising gambling games, their organizers and the distinctive signs associated with them. An exception will apply to the limited presence of trademarks in sponsorships of sports, cultural, healthcare and educational activities.

The termination of the activities of affiliate operators is also envisaged, as well as the introduction of new fees and higher penalties. For a license to manufacture, distribute and service gaming equipment, the one-time fee will be €50,000 for five years and €100,000 for ten years.

The number of regional social assistance directorates is being reduced from 28 to 13. Rules have also been adopted for a new targeted allowance for the Easter and Christmas holidays for eight groups of people receiving social support.

Military projects for equipment and ammunition

An agreement with Italy has been approved for the acquisition of up to 1,040 military transport vehicles worth up to €410 million. The first stage, planned for the period 2027–2030, includes up to 700 vehicles and will cost up to €290 million. The remaining deliveries are planned by the end of 2032.

The Cabinet also approved a framework agreement with France for the joint acquisition of 155mm ammunition for self-propelled howitzers. A memorandum will be signed with Spain for the joint acquisition of up to 10 mobile and up to 10 containerized counter-drone systems. The next step for both projects is approval by the National Assembly.

Other decisions

The Council of Ministers exempted citizens of Kosovo holding diplomatic and service or official passports, as well as their family members, from visa requirements. The preparations for a connectivity summit in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2027, dedicated to transport, energy, digital and industrial links, have also been approved.

A new methodology for assessing high-risk narcotic substances is being introduced, taking into account the higher value of fentanyl. Amendments have been adopted concerning the customs and revenue agency administrations, as well as a new regulation on machinery, which will apply from January 20, 2027.