“Bulgargaz” requests a 14.38% increase in gas prices in December

“Bulgargaz” proposes that natural gas be sold at €66.83 per megawatt-hour in December 2026. This is an increase of 14.38% compared with the price of €58.43 per MWh for November approved by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. The proposal has been submitted to the EWRC, which must determine the final price for the last month of the year.

The stated price excludes access and transmission fees, excise duty and VAT. The gas company's application states:

“66.83 EUR/MWh excluding access, transmission, excise duty and VAT”.

The amount includes a component of €0.76 per MWh under Article 17, Paragraph 7 of Ordinance No. 2 of 2013 and a component of €0.16 per MWh under Article 11a, Paragraph 2 of the same ordinance.

Deliveries for December

The proposal concerns “Bulgargaz”'s sales to end suppliers and to companies licensed to produce and transmit thermal energy. The application is accompanied by statements on natural gas prices and quantities for December, alternative fuels and the expected average euro-dollar exchange rate.

The documents also include a draft confirmation of a delivery of liquefied natural gas from Turkey in December between “Bulgargaz” and BP Gas Marketing Ltd. Also attached are extracts from ICIS on the TTF MA index for December as of November 11, as well as an SGS report on the quantity unloaded in Turkey in November and on the delivery to SITME.

The November price was adjusted by the regulator

For November, “Bulgargaz” initially requested a price of €59.08 per MWh, or an increase of 34% compared with October. The EWRC approved €58.43 per MWh, representing a month-on-month increase of 32.52%. The decision was adopted on November 2, 2026.

The proposal for December is not yet a final price. After reviewing the application, the EWRC must approve the price at which the public supplier will sell natural gas during the month.