Businesses and Trade Unions Call for New Electricity Compensation

Businesses and trade unions will discuss with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Aleksandar Pulev a change to the compensation mechanism for high electricity prices. The meeting was requested by employer organizations and the two trade unions, and Energy Minister Iva Petrova will also take part.

The reason is the sharp rise in electricity prices on the exchange. Between June and October, exchange prices more than doubled, while over the past year the increase has been 80 percent. Employers warn that some companies have already suspended operations and that high costs could also affect hospitals, schools and other public institutions.

Businesses Call for the Return of Predictable Payments

Employer and trade union organizations are calling on the Council of Ministers to review the current support scheme for non-household consumers. It provides for compensation to be paid in a single payment after the end of the specified period in mid-2027.

In mid-September 2026, the government abolished the monthly calculation and payment of compensation and introduced a deferred one-off payment scheme. According to businesses, companies do not have a sufficient financial buffer to withstand the prolonged price pressure until the funds are received.

Employers warn that the deferred payment could lead to reduced working hours, staff cuts and delayed wages. Their demand is for a predictable and effective mechanism that will provide support during the period when electricity costs are highest.

Calls for Support for All Non-Household Consumers

Another topic of the meeting will be the creation of a support program for the remaining non-household consumers. Employers and trade unions insist that assistance should not be limited only to the largest energy-intensive companies.

The organizations also want the practice of dual pricing by „Bulgargaz“ to be discontinued. This refers to the different conditions for regulated prices for district heating and gas distribution companies and exchange prices for energy-intensive companies.

The upcoming talks should show whether the government will change the way compensation is paid and offer additional support for businesses and the remaining non-household consumers.

Sources: bnrnews.bg