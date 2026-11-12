Road Conditions: Repairs, Borders and Mountain Weather

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway between the Zimnitsa and Karnobat interchanges has been restored in both directions following a multiple-vehicle crash. Traffic had been allowed through in stages, and drivers in the area still need to follow the temporary road signs and the instructions of the Traffic Police. Traffic has also been restored on the Hemus Motorway at kilometre 37 in the direction of Sofia, where a heavy goods vehicle had broken down earlier.

According to the latest data published by the Road Infrastructure Agency’s road information system, a restriction was also introduced on the Trakia Motorway at kilometre 19 in the direction of Burgas because of a broken-down truck. Traffic was directed into the overtaking lane and regulated with light signals and a Traffic Police team. At kilometre 354 of the Hemus Motorway, the temporary restriction due to a road accident provided for a detour via the I-2 road Shumen – Kaspichan interchange.

Repairs near Maglizh continue

Repair work has not been completed on the first-class I-6 road in the Maglizh area. Vehicles are travelling in both directions in one lane, with traffic regulated by temporary signage. The planned deadline for completing the work is 16 November. The Road Infrastructure Agency maintains an interactive map showing current repairs, restrictions, accidents and other risks on the national road network.

Normal traffic at the borders

Traffic through the border crossings with Romania, Greece, Turkey, North Macedonia and Serbia is normal. The ferry links Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnich have been temporarily suspended because of the low water level of the Danube.

To Greece, passenger cars and minibuses with a permissible maximum weight of up to 3.5 tonnes may pass through Rudozem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad. Buses and freight vehicles are also allowed to pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Rain and snow in the higher elevations

Considerable cloud cover is expected in the mountains, while winds will be moderate to strong from the west-southwest. “It will be windy, with moderate to strong winds from the west-southwest,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said in its mountain forecast. Rain and snow are possible in the higher elevations, and visibility may be reduced.

Temperatures at 1,200 metres will reach around 15 degrees, while at 2,000 metres they will be around 9 degrees. According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the snow cover on Mount Botev is 20 centimetres, while on Cherni Vrah it is 4 centimetres. Hikers should plan their routes with the wind, wet sections and changing conditions along the high ridges in mind.

Fire service reports 82 emergency calls

During the latest reporting period, fire service teams responded to 82 emergency calls. A total of 52 fires were extinguished, with one person injured. Twenty-three rescue and assistance operations were carried out, eight of them following road accidents.

The national “Winter” campaign continues. From 15 November to 1 March, vehicles must be fitted with tyres designed for winter conditions or with tyres having a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres. The requirement applies regardless of whether there is snow on the road.