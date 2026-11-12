Investigation into the crash near Zimnitsa continues

The investigation into the two chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa interchange is continuing. Eleven people died in the crashes, while 51 injured people were admitted to hospitals. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the collisions – 63 in the lane towards Burgas and 23 in the direction of Sofia.

The National Investigation Service has taken over the case under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office. Two pre-trial proceedings have been initiated because the accidents occurred in both carriageways of the motorway. More than 50 witnesses have been questioned, including injured people who are able to give testimony.

Several possible factors are being examined – the sudden appearance of dense fog, visibility, the drivers’ behaviour and the technical condition of the road. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested from the Road Infrastructure Agency the documents concerning the construction, commissioning and repairs of the section, while investigators have taken asphalt samples to assess traction. A specialised expert examination will analyse the results.

According to the Interior Ministry’s initial data, the first crash began in the direction of Burgas after a truck blocked the path of a bus. The first impact was followed by collisions with other vehicles. The second crash occurred in the opposite carriageway, and investigators are checking whether some drivers’ attention was distracted by what was happening in the other direction. The truck driver who, according to the initial information, caused the first collision has been detained. This does not mean that guilt has been established; the investigation must clarify the mechanism of the accident and the responsibility of all those involved.

Condition of the injured

The nine injured people admitted to the Sliven General Hospital under the Military Medical Academy are in stable overall condition. Two of them have been transported to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia to continue their treatment, while seven remain in Sliven.

Four patients were admitted to the intensive care unit at Dr Ivan Seliminski Regional Hospital. One of them has suffered multiple injuries and is in a life-threatening condition. “Twenty-three people passed through the emergency department. Eighteen remained with us for treatment. Four patients are in intensive care,” said the director of the medical facility, Dr Vasilislav Petrov.

The latest medical data from Burgas indicate that one of the injured people is in serious, life-threatening condition. Earlier information from the Bulgarian National Radio described the condition of the most seriously injured patient there as serious but stable. In Yambol, eight people were in stable condition. The differences in the interim data are related to the transfer and discharge of patients, as well as to subsequent medical assessments.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg