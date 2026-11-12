Defence Innovations Bring Science and Business Together

At 10 a.m. today, the Grand Conference Hall of the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) will bring together the people on whom the journey of a scientific development from concept to its practical application in defence depends. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov will open a roundtable dedicated to technology transfer, innovation and strategies in the sector.

The forum is held under the patronage of the Minister of Defence, and its topic highlights the connection between scientific ideas, production and government decisions. The discussion panels will include representatives of the defence industry, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry, and the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

When scientific development needs to reach practice

Participants will also include representatives of the academic community from UNWE and the Vasil Levski Higher Air Force School. Thus, the discussion will cover not only completed technologies, but also the environment in which new solutions are created, specialists are trained and opportunities for practical application are explored.

Participants will discuss the current challenges and prospects facing defence technologies. At the centre of the discussion will be the opportunities for transferring knowledge, technologies and innovations between academia, business and government institutions.

The focus is on sustainable partnership

Key priorities include promoting research and development and introducing innovative solutions in defence. Special attention will be paid to building sustainable partnerships between institutions, industry and the academic community.

Behind this goal lies a practical question: how can the national technological potential be transformed into real defence capability? The answers will be sought around one table, bringing together the administration, universities and companies. This is precisely the purpose of the forum at UNWE – to connect knowledge with production and strategies with solutions that can find a place in real defence.

Sources: dariknews.bg