42.4% of Bulgarians cannot cover an unexpected expense

42.4 percent of people in Bulgaria were unable to cover unexpected financial expenses in 2025. This puts the country in third place in the European Union on this indicator, after Greece at 50.5 percent and Latvia at 43.7 percent, according to Eurostat data. In the previous two years, Bulgaria had topped the ranking.

Despite the high share, Bulgaria recorded a decline compared with 2024, when the indicator stood at 45.6 percent, and compared with 2023, when it was 46.7 percent. The average level for the European Union also fell — from 30 percent in 2024 to 29.2 percent in 2025.

The gap between countries remains significant

The Netherlands had the lowest share of people unable to cover an unexpected expense, at 15.3 percent. Malta and Czechia followed, both at 18.7 percent. At the other end of the ranking were Greece, Latvia and Bulgaria, while the share was also above 40 percent in Lithuania, at 41.1 percent.

Bulgaria’s indicator has changed significantly over the past decade. In 2016, it stood at 54.2 percent, while in 2017 it was 53.2 percent. In 2018, it fell to 32.1 percent, then rose to 36.5 percent in 2019 and 43.5 percent in 2020. In 2021, a decline to 36.4 percent was recorded, followed by a new increase in 2022 and 2023. Eurostat marks the 2016 figure as a break in the time series.

Women living alone are the most affected

A breakdown by household composition shows the highest share among women living alone, at 63.1 percent. Among men living alone, the indicator was 48.7 percent. In households with one adult, the share reached 57.1 percent, while among those with one adult and dependent children, it was 60 percent.

„The ability to cope with unexpected expenses may contribute to a sense of security and thus affect quality of life“, Eurostat states. The statistical office includes this indicator in its assessment of economic security, alongside households’ ability to cover their regular payments.

Sources: dariknews.bg