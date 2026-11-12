A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued in a number of regions across the country. On Thursday, the weather will be warmer but also windy due to moderate to strong south-southwesterly winds.

Maximum temperatures will range between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius. Around 18 degrees is expected in Sofia. Cloud cover will be predominantly substantial, while fog will form in some areas of the lowlands and valleys in the morning. Light drizzle is also possible in some places.

Warmer weather in the mountains

In the mountainous areas, cloud cover will be substantial, predominantly middle and high clouds. Winds will be moderate to strong from the west-southwest.

Temperatures at an altitude of 1,200 metres will reach around 15 degrees Celsius, while at 2,000 metres they will be around 9 degrees.

Up to 21 degrees along the Black Sea coast

Fog will also form in some places along the Black Sea coast in the morning. During the day, cloud cover will be broken, predominantly middle and high clouds. Winds will blow moderately to strongly from the south-southwest.

Maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. The sea water temperature is 15 degrees, while the sea will be 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.