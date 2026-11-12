The Four Victims from Samuilovo to Be Buried After Crash on the Trakia Motorway

Four residents of the Sliven village of Samuilovo will be buried following the horrific chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway. Three of the victims were from the same family – a man, his wife and her mother. The fourth victim was 30-year-old Ivan, who leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old child.

Samuilovo Mayor Krasimir Krastev told NOVA that Ivan had been travelling to work. A colleague of his, who also died in the crash, was in the car. The family who died had been travelling to take the elderly woman to a doctor.

“There have never been so many funerals in the village on a single day,” Krastev said. Samuilovo has around 2,500 residents, and the tragedy has left the locals in shock.

According to the mayor, information about the victims reached the village through its residents, as there had been no official data at that point. Krastev urged drivers to be careful on the road.

“Drive carefully; human life is important. Hopefully, what happened to us will not happen again,” the mayor said.

Sliven Mayor Stefan Radev will propose a one-time payment of 2,000 to the families of the victims. The funeral expenses will be covered by Metropolitan Arseniy, who will also conduct the funeral services.