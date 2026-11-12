Passengers: A car and an SUV were in front of the Romanian truck on the Trakia Motorway

A bus carrying pensioners travelling to Nessebar was involved in the chain crash on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa interchange in Yambol Region. Five passengers and the driver have been hospitalized, while others from the group managed to reach Nessebar with injuries and bruises. Some of the people left the bus through broken windows.

A passenger, Todor, says that he initially felt one impact, and seconds later the bus was hit by another truck.

“I felt the first impact. Seconds later, another truck hit us, followed by another five or six impacts,” Todor recounts.

According to the passengers, a car and an SUV with Austrian registration plates were in front of the Romanian truck. They assume that the two vehicles collided before the crash involving the truck. According to their accounts, the truck driver began slowing down after seeing the brake lights, while the front of the vehicle was not hit.

A witness claims that the SUV moved into the emergency lane, while the car remained at the scene throughout the day. It was this car, facing against the direction of traffic, that later caught fire. Two men were by the guardrail, with the older one in serious condition.

The passengers speculate that the car’s driver may have entered the oncoming lane after becoming confused. They also point out that the bus driver was travelling slowly.