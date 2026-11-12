Relatives of those killed on the Trakia Motorway to receive €8,000

The families of those killed in the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway will receive a one-off payment of €8,000. The funds were approved by a decision of the Council of Ministers, and payments will begin after the heirs and relatives of the victims have been identified, Social Policy Minister Natalia Efremova said.

“We are yet to receive information about the names and places of residence of those killed so that we can identify their heirs and relatives,” Efremova said. According to her, the “Social Assistance” directorates will then be able to contact the families.

Relatives may also visit the “Social Assistance” directorate in their place of residence themselves to apply for the aid. Efremova said the funds would be paid “literally within the next week” after the necessary documents have been submitted.

Psychological support and treatment

Social services have been established through the municipalities, where psychologists provide free support to people who have experienced the shock of the crash. The options include psychological support, therapy and rehabilitation and are available throughout the country.

“Anyone who feels they need help can contact the Social Assistance Directorate in their place of residence, and they will direct them to the services that are most suitable and closest to their home,” the minister said.

Efremova clarified that this concerns psychological support provided במסגרת social services. The treatment of those injured will be covered by the state.