The Council of Rectors Returns to the European Academic Family

The Bulgarian Council of Rectors has restored its full collective membership in the European University Association. The decision was taken by the organization’s Board on October 30, 2026, after the Bulgarian rectoral community had been outside it for 14 years.

The Council of Rectors joined the association in 2001, but its membership was terminated in 2012. The European University Association brings together nearly 900 members from 48 countries and represents universities and national rectors’ organizations in the European academic dialogue.

“Your Voice Is Needed”

The President of the European University Association, Prof. Dr. Josep Garrell, welcomed the Bulgarian rectors with a special video address.

“Your voice is needed! Welcome, and thank you for returning to the EUA.”

Prof. Garrell cited academic freedom, institutional autonomy, academic integrity and the pursuit of excellence as shared values of university leaders and national rectors’ organizations. In his words, a strong European voice depends on the number of institutions and countries that participate, as well as on the trust between them.

The association’s president expressed his readiness to visit Bulgaria in the coming months to learn about the challenges facing higher education and discuss opportunities for closer European partnership.

Partnerships Set to Be Restored

The Chair of the Council of Rectors, Prof. D.Sc. Miglena Temelkova, described the return to the association not only as the restoration of membership, but also as the restoration of the authority and European perspective of the Bulgarian rectoral community.

The restoration of membership was presented by Prof. Krasimir Krastanov, Rector of the Todor Kableshkov University of Transport. He participated in the European University Association’s anniversary General Assembly in Brussels on October 29, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of its establishment.

In Brussels, talks were also held with Jens-Peter Gaul, Secretary General of the German Rectors’ Conference. An agreement in principle was reached to restore the partnership between the two organizations. Meetings between the leaderships and reciprocal visits to Sofia and Berlin are forthcoming.

Rectors Also Discussed the Council’s Role

On November 10, 28 rectors and representatives of higher education institutions gathered for a previously scheduled General Assembly of the Council of Rectors. The official meeting was canceled because of the tragic incident on the Trakia Motorway. The participants held an informal meeting dedicated to the future of the organization and the challenges facing Bulgarian higher education.

The discussion raised the question of whether the Council of Rectors should be a strong and independent representative of universities and academic autonomy or a body with primarily advisory functions to the Minister of Education and Science.

Prof. Kamen Velev, who took part in the establishment of the European University Association in Salamanca in 2001, warned that division weakens the rectoral community and universities. The Rector of the National Academy of Music, Prof. Dr. Sava Dimitrov, also emphasized the restoration of a collective spirit and mutual trust.