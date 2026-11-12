GERB: Rumen Radev’s government has started fighting the oligarchy by harming children with severe disabilities

GERB MP Iliana Zhekova accused those in power of restricting the labor rights of personal assistants and affecting support for families with children with severe disabilities and elderly people with disabilities through proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act. She made the statement in Parliament.

According to Zhekova, MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria” submitted the bill on the day of the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway. “We define them as a gross violation of the labor rights of personal assistants,” the MP said, as quoted by bTV.

What GERB claims about the new contracts

According to Zhekova, the employment contracts of personal assistants will be terminated under the amendments, and new contracts for the provision of personal assistance will be signed in their place. She claims that under the new regime, there will be no paid annual leave and no contributions to the Unemployment Fund.

Zhekova also pointed out that personal assistants would not receive additional remuneration for length of service. According to her, their remuneration for next year will be cut or frozen, which would mean less funding to support children and elderly people.

“You can see that Rumen Radev’s government has started fighting the oligarchy by harming children with severe disabilities as well. They have attacked their rights, which is absolutely unacceptable,” the MP said. GERB insists that the controversial provisions be withdrawn.