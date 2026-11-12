“Vazrazhdane” categorically opposes the merger of the Forestry and Fisheries Agencies

We will not allow administrative experiments with Bulgaria’s forests and waters. The two structures have different functions and expert capacity and must not be placed under common management

In a declaration read from the rostrum of the National Assembly, Vazrazhdane MP Krastyo Vrachev stated Vazrazhdane’s categorical position against the merger of the Executive Forests Agency (EFA) and the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture (EAFA). The party is calling on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food to withdraw the proposed changes and keep the two structures independent.

Vrachev stressed that forests play a key role in protecting soils and water sources and in protecting populated areas from fires and floods. He recalled the tragedy in Bogdan, Karavelovo and Slatina in 2022, as well as the scale of forest fires in Bulgaria — more than 7,000 over the past 15 years, affecting approximately 100,000 hectares.

The two agencies perform different tasks that require specific knowledge, equipment and organization. Control over illegal logging and forest management cannot be equated with control over fishing, poaching and aquaculture. He also raised the question of why the head of the joint agency must necessarily have a forestry education, which limits the opportunity for fisheries specialists to hold the position.

Vazrazhdane is calling for the draft amendments to the Forestry Act and the draft rules of procedure for the joint agency to be withdrawn. The proposal is for the two structures to remain separate within the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, without being merged.

“If there are unnecessary administrative costs, identify them and reduce them. If there are not enough people to conduct inspections, provide them. But do not undertake a reform without listening to the people who know this work,” Krastyo Vrachev urged.

“Vazrazhdane” opposes the merger and calls for an open dialogue with foresters, scientists, fishermen, trade unions and local communities.