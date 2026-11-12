Zarkov Criticizes Amendments to the Labour Code and Personal Assistance Act: Do Not Punish the Most Vulnerable

“The amendments to the Labour Code and the Personal Assistance Act introduced in recent days by MPs from the majority are a severe blow to the acquired labour and social rights of the most vulnerable.” This was written on Facebook by BSP National Council Chairman Krum Zarkov. In his words, being a personal assistant and caring for another person who is unable to manage on their own is not only noble but also demanding work. According to him, it is logical for this work to be protected and recognised as such by the legislator.

As for people who work half-time, according to the leader of the left-wing party, few of them do so by choice. “To punish them further by cutting their social security rights and effectively making a full-fledged retirement impossible would, in many cases, constitute particular cruelty towards a person who is already a victim of their own or a close relative’s unfortunate fate, an unscrupulous employer, or countless circumstances beyond their control.

These changes will not significantly improve the state of the budget deficit, but they will deepen the already extremely severe deficit of social justice in our society. The policy of “the sick bearing the burden for the healthy” must not continue. I hope and urge MPs not to turn these proposals into law,” Zarkov also wrote.