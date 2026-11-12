Borissov: The government should stay longer so they can rob you blind

GERB leader Boyko Borissov launched sharp criticism at the government, the price of gas and the Interior Ministry’s handling of serious crimes. Speaking in the corridors of parliament, he said that the cabinet should remain in power as long as possible so that the crisis could be brought to its conclusion.

“This government should stay as long as possible so they can rob you blind. Let the crisis become total and, in the same way they came to power, let them leave,” Borissov said.

He accused those in power of wanting Bulgarians’ money to end up “in their pockets” and pointed to the latest increase in the price of gas as an example. In his words, people are being “robbed” every day through various expenses.

Borissov also said that representatives of the authorities lie several times during a single television appearance. He linked his criticism to the serious crash on the Trakia motorway, in which dozens of people were killed and injured.

“What kind of cabinet is this, when dozens of people have been killed and maimed and you say, ‘I found out later’? Where are the Interior Ministry officers on duty?” the GERB leader asked.

According to Borissov, in a similar incident, only experts should speak during the first three days, so that the tragedy does not become an occasion for political disputes.

Criticism of murder investigations

In his statement, Borissov also focused on the way the Interior Ministry announces the solving of murders. He used the phrase “200% clearance rate” and said that institutions sometimes present a case as fully solved and then arrest another person.

As examples, he cited the murder of Vladimir Yankov-Zagototo in Bankya, as well as cases linked to Slavi Binev and Plovdiv. Borissov said that in one of the cases, one suspect was initially identified, while another person was subsequently detained, even though it involved a single shot.

“Years ago, you were required to have some evidence. Here they come out, hand you the verdict and say: he is the murderer, we arrested him, we are sure, period,” Borissov said.

His statement represents a political assessment of the actions of the government and the Interior Ministry. Borissov did not present specific data from the investigations, but questioned the public announcement of detained and suspected individuals before the court’s final ruling.