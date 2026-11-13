Weather today, forecast for Friday, November 13: Warm, windy and rainy in places

The calendar will show Friday the 13th, but the weather in Bulgaria will feel more like late autumn, with unusually high temperatures. The forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology calls for variable cloudiness, rain in places in the southwestern half of the country, and strengthening southerly winds.

“It will be warm for this time of year,” meteorologists say. Minimum temperatures will remain above 10 degrees across the country, while maximum temperatures will mostly range between 19 and 24 degrees.

Up to 25 degrees in northern Bulgaria

The warmest weather will be in Pleven, where temperatures are forecast to reach 17 degrees in the morning and up to 25 degrees during the day. In Ruse, minimum temperatures of 14 degrees and maximum temperatures of 24 degrees are expected, while in Veliko Tarnovo they will be 16 and 23 degrees, respectively.

In Sofia, temperatures will range between 12 and 20 degrees. They will reach 22 degrees in Plovdiv, 21 in Stara Zagora, and 21 degrees in Sandanski. It will also be warm along the Black Sea coast: 22 degrees in Varna and 23 degrees in Burgas.

Orange warning in effect along the Black Sea coast

The southerly wind will strengthen most notably in eastern Bulgaria and along the northern slopes of the mountains. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued an orange warning for wind and rough seas along the Black Sea coast for Friday, November 13.

Rain is possible mainly in the southwestern half of the country. In Kardzhali, the forecast is for considerable cloudiness with rain and temperatures between 13 and 19 degrees, while in Sliven, temperatures are expected to reach 11 degrees in the morning and 21 degrees in the afternoon.

The change will begin during the night leading into Saturday. A cold atmospheric front will pass through the country, with winds in northern Bulgaria shifting to the northwest and colder air beginning to move in. Rain will fall in many places, spreading from northwest to southeast.

Sources: meteo.bg