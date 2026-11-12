Galab Donev: Responsibility for people’s lives, health and security is the guiding principle behind every government decision

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation is discussing the draft budget for 2027. The agenda includes the draft laws on the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the State Social Security Fund, as well as the draft State Budget Act.

The government’s proposals include an increase in salaries in the public sector, higher pensions and increased unemployment benefits.

Donev: The budget gives financial substance to responsibility

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev said that budget decisions must be linked to responsibility towards the people.

“Responsibility for people’s lives, health and security is the guiding principle behind every government decision. The budget is a way for this responsibility to acquire real substance through priorities, policies and specific financial commitments,” Donev said.

He said that the three main draft budgets for 2027 are due to be reviewed at the meeting. The decisions will be discussed במסגרת the tripartite dialogue between the government, employers’ organisations and trade unions.