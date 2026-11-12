Vasil Terziev Orders the Removal of the Dangerous Structures of the Knyazhevo Cable Car

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has ordered the removal of the dangerous elements from the Knyazhevo cable car, which has been out of operation for decades. The facility’s owner – “Ropeways” EAD, must immediately take action to remove the support and haul ropes, the dangerous elements of the cable system, cables and other structures that pose an immediate risk to people. Deadlines of 30 and 60 days from the serving of the order have been set for the remaining safety measures.

The order was issued on the basis of an independent structural and technical survey commissioned by Sofia Municipality, which found severe damage and a serious danger to people passing through the area of the cable car. In some places, the ropes hang less than two metres above the ground, some elements of the cable system are missing, and severe corrosion has been found on the metal structures. According to the experts, there is a risk of ropes and parts of the facility falling, while some of the structures can no longer be made safe through repair or reinforcement.

After decades during which the Knyazhevo cable car has remained unused, its condition requires specific measures to ensure the safety of visitors to Vitosha. Sofia Municipality is taking these actions in fulfilment of its legal obligations to protect people’s lives and health. If the ordered measures are not carried out, Sofia Municipality will take further action in accordance with the law.

Mayor Vasil Terziev and his team took on the long-standing problem with the cable cars on Vitosha at the very beginning of his term in office. Under his leadership, Sofia Municipality developed a “Vision for Vitosha” with specific steps to improve access to the mountain.

Concrete steps have already been taken regarding the “Knyazhevo – Kopitoto” cable car link. The Sofia Municipal Council adopted a decision to draw up a detailed development plan, which is a necessary prerequisite for the future restoration of the facility.

Sofia Municipality will continue working both to ensure the safety of visitors to Vitosha and to restore the cable cars, which could once again provide a convenient connection between Sofia and the mountain.