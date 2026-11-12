Tsar Boris III Metro Station Closed Due to Technical Problem

“Tsar Boris III” Metro Station has been temporarily closed for technical reasons. The restriction has been in effect since 12:20 p.m. and is scheduled to last three hours.

Trains are passing through the station without stopping, which means that passengers cannot board or get off there. No further details about the technical problem have been provided.

The scheduled three-hour period expires at 3:20 p.m. “Metropolitan” said: “You will be informed in a timely manner when the metro station is put back into operation.”