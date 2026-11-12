Electrohold invests nearly €5 million in electricity supply in Kyustendil Region

Electrohold’s management and representatives of the municipalities in Kyustendil Region agreed on closer cooperation and better communication at a working meeting held at the regional administration and hosted by Regional Governor Atanas Gerginov.

Specific areas of cooperation were identified, including the trimming of vegetation around power lines, the removal of timber, and the excavation and restoration of surfaces during the construction of facilities.

“This year, we invested more than €100,000 in installing power disconnectors on the power lines in Kyustendil Region. These allow us to respond quickly in the event of outages, locate faults more rapidly and shorten the time needed to restore electricity supply,” said Radослав Цветков, Executive Director of ERM West, part of the Electrohold Group. “For the successful implementation of our investment programme, we rely on good partnerships and coordination with local authorities,” he added.

In 2026, ERM West’s investment programme provides for nearly €2 million to build medium- and low-voltage facilities in Kyustendil Region. Of this amount, more than €950,000 is earmarked for medium-voltage facilities, while nearly €1 million will be invested in low-voltage facilities. Almost €2.3 million has been invested in connecting customers to the network, said Viktor Stanchev, Chief Operating Officer of ERM West.

The planned activities will improve the reliability of electricity supply and provide the necessary capacity to meet the rapid increase in consumption in recent years.

The meeting in Kyustendil is part of Electrohold’s dialogue with local authorities in western Bulgaria. The aim is to discuss the specific needs of populated areas and opportunities for deepening cooperation with municipalities and regional administrations.